Redistricting in Indiana could impact your vote - here's how

With this clearer picture, Indiana lawmakers are able to redraw districts so that every Hoosiers vote carries the same weight. For example, every state senator is supposed to represent 165,000 Hoosiers.

When the population of an area declines, the senator's district will grow in landmass to make up for the declining population.

Jon Ford, Senator for Indiana's 38th district, says that lawmakers want to make sure they hear from the public before changing any of Indiana's political landscape.

"We will have a total of eight meetings where we will hear from the public. We're willing to take any kind of feedback that they have, We're really just looking for input from the public," Said Ford.

