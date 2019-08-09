Redbird State Recreation Area reopens after months of work

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Redbird State Recreation Area opened on Friday, for the first time since March 11.
Redbird shut down in March for crews to make repairs to drainage areas along the trails.
The park will resume normal business hours of sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.
