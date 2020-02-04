Clear

Red-faced Democrats struggle to announce caucus results

Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus, as frustrated presidential candidates claimed momentum and plowed ahead in their quest for the White House.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 12:19 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus, as frustrated presidential candidates claimed momentum and plowed ahead in their quest for the White House.

In a statement early Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party blamed a “coding issue in the reporting system” that it said has since been fixed. The problem kept party officials from releasing results from Monday’s caucus, the much-hyped kickoff to the 2020 primary. It was an embarrassing twist after months of promoting the contest as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a jumbled field with no clear front-runner.

Instead, caucus day ended with no winner, no official results and many fresh questions about whether Iowa can retain its coveted “first” status.

State party officials planned a mid-morning phone call with angry campaigns to update them on progress. The party said Tuesday its plan was to release results “as soon as possible” later Tuesday. It said it had verified the accuracy of the collected data and said the problem was not a result of “a hack or an intrusion.”

Still, there were signs that the process was ongoing and laborious. Party official were sending volunteers and staffers across the state to retrieve hard-copy results so they could check them against numbers reported from precincts via a mobile app that proved problematic for many users and over the phone. That was according to multiple sources working for the state party and granted anonymity to discuss sensitive party information.

Youtube video thumbnail
The caucus meltdown came after tens of thousands of voters spent hours Monday night sorting through a field of nearly a dozen candidates who had spent much of the previous year fighting to win the opening contest of the 2020 campaign and, ultimately, the opportunity to take on President Donald Trump this fall.

The candidates didn’t wait for the party to resolve its issues before claiming, if not victory, progress and moving on to next-up New Hampshire.

“It looks like it’s going to be a long night, but we’re feeling good,” former Vice President Joe Biden said, suggesting the final results would “be close.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Colder and rainy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

'It will really help bring in a different way of thinking,' Local panelists provide resources, feedb

Image

Rain with a gusty wind. Temperature falling during the day. High: 55°

Image

Love is in the air at weekend Valentine's Day vendor event

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Ivy Tech to offer free select classes to some area high school students

Image

Greencastle Police are searching for this missing homeless man - and they are asking for your help

Image

Over 700 former inmates mistakenly had their voter registration canceled in Illinois

Image

2nd Amendment Sanctuary

Image

Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans