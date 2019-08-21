Clear

Red Room Cakery set to hold a fundraiser to help raise money for CODA

The Terre Haute community is stepping up after an abuse shelter spoke out about financial issues.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is stepping up after an abuse shelter spoke out about financial issues.

On Tuesday, we first told you about CODA and the organization's funding concerns.

Leaders told us they would need $150,000 by next month, or they would be forced to end residential service.

If they don't reach that goal, abuse victims housed by CODA would have to leave.

There were changes to how the group receives state grant reimbursement.

This change is affecting what they can afford.

LINK | CODA SUSPENDING RESIDENTIAL SERVICES DUE TO FINANCIAL STRUGGLES

Shortly after our story aired on Tuesday, several local businesses said they wanted to help.

Earlier today, we stopped by the Red Room Cakery at 2619 Fort Harrison in Vigo County.

The business specializes in baked goods, cupcakes, and biscuits and gravy.

Starting this Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., people can come and grab some biscuits and gravy for $8.

Half of that sale, plus tips, will be donated to CODA.

They say they are excited to help.

"I remain humble on all this stuff. I am just happy I can help ut in some little way. They're a part of the community and I will always preach, you know, the community's been very gracious to me over the last year and a half and I'm honored to do something to give back like they are," owner Jamie Chesterson said. 

To learn more about the event, click here. 

The Red Room Cakery isn't the only business giving to CODA.

Charlie's Pub is also donating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scattered showers continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Educational Vaping Program in Vigo County Schools

Image

Public WiFi returns to downtown Washington

Image

Local group makes a musical donation to Wabash Vally high school's band program

Image

U.S. Senator Todd Young makes Vigo County stop

Image

The Heart of Sullivan receives grant to continue beautification projects in the downtown area

Image

30,000 kids are in foster care, and your help is needed

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Crews work to make major enhancements to ISU campus entrance

Image

Congressman takes part in ride-along with local first responders

Image

Capital Improvement Board agrees to $24.6 million maximum price for the convention center and parkin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'