Red Room Cakery set to hold a fundraiser to help raise money for CODA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is stepping up after an abuse shelter spoke out about financial issues.

On Tuesday, we first told you about CODA and the organization's funding concerns.

Leaders told us they would need $150,000 by next month, or they would be forced to end residential service.

If they don't reach that goal, abuse victims housed by CODA would have to leave.

There were changes to how the group receives state grant reimbursement.

This change is affecting what they can afford.

Shortly after our story aired on Tuesday, several local businesses said they wanted to help.

Earlier today, we stopped by the Red Room Cakery at 2619 Fort Harrison in Vigo County.

The business specializes in baked goods, cupcakes, and biscuits and gravy.

Starting this Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., people can come and grab some biscuits and gravy for $8.

Half of that sale, plus tips, will be donated to CODA.

They say they are excited to help.

"I remain humble on all this stuff. I am just happy I can help ut in some little way. They're a part of the community and I will always preach, you know, the community's been very gracious to me over the last year and a half and I'm honored to do something to give back like they are," owner Jamie Chesterson said.

To learn more about the event, click here.

The Red Room Cakery isn't the only business giving to CODA.

Charlie's Pub is also donating.