Red Cross volunteers preparing for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross is helping with Hurricane Dorian relief and some local volunteers are deploying to help.
Pat Richey is leaving for the south on Tuesday. We talked to her on Monday while she was helping at the Red Cross booth at the Little Italy Festival. While there, Richey will join 1,600 other volunteers. One of the primary concerns right now is making sure people have safe shelter. Richey said 60,000 people are in need of shelter.
Going to disaster zones isn't the only way to volunteer. People are needed to help with tasks like case reviews, school visits for emergency preparedness, and donation collection.
People can donate online and specify that they want their donations to go toward Hurricane Dorian relief.
