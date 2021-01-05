Red Cross teams up with NFL for National Blood Donor Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross says every two seconds, blood is needed to help someone.

Now the American Red Cross and the NFL have teamed up for National Blood Donor Month.

Anyone who comes in to donate this month will be entered to win a getaway to next year's Super Bowl.

Anyone who donates, until January 20, will be entered to win a big game at home package. It includes a 65-inch tv and a $500 gift card.

