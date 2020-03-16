Red Cross officials worried about blood shortage as concerns grow towards COVID-19.

INDIANA (WTHI) - Giving the gift of life is becoming a low priority right now for many.

But health officials are saying you need to put it higher on your how can I help list.

They say if donations don't happen we could be in for a massive shortage.

According to the red cross at least 1500 blood drives across the country have been canceled.

Cancellation of this size means they're losing roughly 46,000 blood donations.

All from growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Normally when a call for blood goes out donors step up to fill the need.

But right now, that's not the case due to uncertainty with the coronavirus like different schools and businesses. The majority of those places have closed.

We did speak with Theo Boots, she's the executive director of the red cross for southern Indiana.

She said more than 50 local blood drives have been canceled in Indiana.

That's a little more than 1300 units of blood that the red cross has lost.

"This is something that we've been extremely concerned about. We need blood supply for our patients including accident victims and cancer patients so it is ongoing the need for blood," said Boots.

Donating and receiving blood is still very safe.

