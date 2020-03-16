Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Red Cross officials worried about blood shortage as concerns grow towards COVID-19.

Red Cross officials are urging people to donate blood.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 6:24 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

INDIANA (WTHI) - Giving the gift of life is becoming a low priority right now for many.

But health officials are saying you need to put it higher on your how can I help list.

They say if donations don't happen we could be in for a massive shortage.

According to the red cross at least 1500 blood drives across the country have been canceled.

Cancellation of this size means they're losing roughly 46,000 blood donations.

All from growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Normally when a call for blood goes out donors step up to fill the need.

But right now, that's not the case due to uncertainty with the coronavirus like different schools and businesses. The majority of those places have closed.

We did speak with Theo Boots, she's the executive director of the red cross for southern Indiana.

She said more than 50 local blood drives have been canceled in Indiana.

That's a little more than 1300 units of blood that the red cross has lost.

"This is something that we've been extremely concerned about. We need blood supply for our patients including accident victims and cancer patients so it is ongoing the need for blood," said Boots.

Donating and receiving blood is still very safe. 

If you would like more information, click here for more. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Patchy Rain & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Annex to remain open

Image

Horrall Family

Image

Coal company cuts 60 jobs

Image

The need for blood donations

Image

Illinois restaurant dealing with restrictions

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Vigo County Schools help area kids with breakfast and lunch while school is out

Image

Local hospitals working to get ahead of the outbreak

Image

The election is on in Illinois

Image

Social distancing and the curve

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man