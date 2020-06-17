Red Cross is testing blood for COVID-19 Antibodies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) The American Red Cross is now testing blood, plasma, and platelet donations for Xoronavirus anti-bodies.

This will let doctors know just how many people have been exposed to the virus.

Red Cross officials say this method of detection is very important, it's how doctors can know if someone who was A-symptomatic had the virus.

Results come back in 7 to 10 days.

"We are doing it for a limited time. We are starting out in the summer and just depending on the need for this and if we will be able to continue to raise the dollars to pay for this because it won't be any cost to our donors."

You can book appointments by calling 1-800-733-2767.. or redcrossblood.org