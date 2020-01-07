Clear

Red Cross holds blood drive at Vigo County Public Library

The American Red Cross says every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 1:03 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross says every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.

On Tuesday people helped by donating blood at the Vigo County Public Library.

There are several donation events like this year-round.

The Red Cross has a blood donor app to connect you to ways to donate.

Download the free app for your Apple device here and your Android device here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Sunny and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Becoming sunny and breezy. High: 44°

Image

Managing holiday debt, planning for a more financially responsible 2020

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

VCSC does not vote on spending cuts

Image

Several departments respond to large Martin County fire

Image

MCGEE HCAC PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Image

LARAVIA MVC NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Image

ISU FRESHMEN CONTINUE TO IMPRESS

Image

Rocksino's proposed Terre Haute location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans