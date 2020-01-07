VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross says every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.
On Tuesday people helped by donating blood at the Vigo County Public Library.
There are several donation events like this year-round.
The Red Cross has a blood donor app to connect you to ways to donate.
Download the free app for your Apple device here and your Android device here.
Related Content
- Red Cross holds blood drive at Vigo County Public Library
- Vigo County YMCA holds blood drive to help Red Cross
- ISU hosts Red Cross blood drive
- Vigo County Public Library holds Story Telling Festival
- Leaders to hold mock election at Vigo County Public Library
- Vigo County Public Library set to hold Halloween costume swap
- Vigo County public library hosts literacy fair
- Vigo County Public Library wins big award
- American Red Cross to hold blood drive at Indiana State University
- ISU group holds Friday morning blood drive
Scroll for more content...