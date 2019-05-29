Red Cross hard at work helping areas hit by tornadoes

PENDLETON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Red Cross is working around the clock after another weather system heavily damaged a town.

Tornadoes ripped through Pendleton, Indiana. That is just northeast of Indianapolis.

The storm forced several people out of their homes, and the Red Cross sent volunteers from across the state to help.

News 10 has learned at least one of those volunteers is from Vermillion County.

Red Cross leaders say recovery efforts will take several people working together.

"The damage is significant. There are major trees that have felled houses and taken down entire power lines. For no one to have died or been more seriously injured is a blessing," Vanessa Davis, from the Red Cross said.

Officials moved the Red Cross shelter from Pendleton High School to a local church.