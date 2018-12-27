Clear

Red Cross continues to get donations from donors

The Red Cross held another blood drive today at the Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 6:03 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-The Red Cross held another blood drive at the Union Hospital on Thursday. 

The Red Cross is the primary blood supplier to the Union Hospital.

Red Cross staff anticipate collecting more than 25 pints with today's blood drive.

They say that one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

They save 75 patients could be helped by today's drive.

The Red Cross wants people to know you can donate blood every eight weeks.

The process takes about an hour and those donations can save someone's life.

