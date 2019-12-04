Clear

Red Cross asks for your help with blood donation

Nationwide, every two seconds someone is in need of blood. That's why the American Red Cross is asking you to give the gift of life.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nationwide, every two seconds someone is in need of blood. That's why the American Red Cross is asking you to give the gift of life.

The Red Cross says this time of year is one of the most difficult times for them to collect blood. That's because of the weather and all of the busyness of the holiday season.

One donation can save up to three lives.

To learn more about donating, click here.

