Red Cross asks blood donors to be a winter hero

Cold weather and blood shortages go hand in hand.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 6:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cold weather and blood shortages go hand in hand.

That's why, this season, The American Red Cross is asking you to be a 'Winter Hero.'

This Sunday, you can give blood.

You will either be able to schedule a time or just walk in between noon and 5:00 p.m.

You can even host your own event.

The Red Cross is asking for your help with drives during the winter months.

To learn more, click here.

