Red Cross asks blood donors to be a winter hero

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cold weather and blood shortages go hand in hand.
That's why, this season, The American Red Cross is asking you to be a 'Winter Hero.'
This Sunday, you can give blood.
You will either be able to schedule a time or just walk in between noon and 5:00 p.m.
You can even host your own event.
The Red Cross is asking for your help with drives during the winter months.
To learn more, click here.
