Recycling grants open to businesses, local gov’t, nonprofits

Public and private businesses, local governments and nonprofits in Indiana are eligible to submit proposals for recycling grants ranging from $1,000 up to $250,000.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Public and private businesses, local governments and nonprofits in Indiana are eligible to submit proposals for recycling grants ranging from $1,000 up to $250,000.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced the availability of the grants Wednesday.

The grants are funded through IDEM’s Recycling Market Development Program. The agency says eligible projects will focus on reuse, reduction, and recycling methods of municipal solid waste. A 50 percent match in funding is required.

IDEM says proposals should demonstrate an understanding of the changing economy for recyclers and look at where money can be used most effectively by businesses and communities to increase statewide recycling goals.

The agency says proposals will be accepted through 5 p.m. on June 21.

More information is available online.

