Recycling centers closing due to COVID-19: So, here's what to do with your items

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Recycling centers around the Wabash valley have been closing due to the pandemic. Indiana State University is temporarily closing its public recycling service over the uncertainty the pandemic presents. They will revisit opening the public service up again in the Spring of 2021.

We confirmed this news today with university officials. The university's center was one of a handful here in the area that took care of public needs. University official Mark Alesia said, "Just like any COVID-19 safety measure it's not just for the people who are working. It's for the people who are visiting a business or a place."

ISU's number now goal at this time is keeping the community, and its students, safe.

But one family is having to do something different with their recycled items now that recycling centers are closing down.

The Fosters used to live in Connecticut where it was required for the city to have a recycling center. After moving to Terre Haute, the fosters noticed the city didn't require residents to recycle.

So, they started becoming more self-sustainable. Tad Foster said, "We compost, we do as many things as we possibly can. I'm a technologist and I try to be sensitive to the issues that everything I make has to be disposed of."

Since March the Foster family has been saving all their recycled items. This was due to the fact the pandemic kept recycling centers closed. As the months kept rolling on, the items started quickly piling up.

Currently, the Foster's are having to throw their recycled items in the trash. The items kept piling up and with nowhere to go but the landfill, they felt like they had no other choice.

Foster nicknamed the landfill 'Mount Terre Haute' and said, "You get up in the air and you can easily see 'ope there it is. There's the landfill' and it's the tallest thing in this area. And it's made out of trash."

Now, while many recycling facilities are closed there are some still open. The Vigo County solid waste plant is currently operating.

Only residents of Vigo County can use this facility. For more information about this facility, you can click here.