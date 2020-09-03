Recycling center in Marshall to close

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois town will lose its recycling center.

On Thursday, the City of Marshall posted on social media that the city council voted to close the town's recycling center.

The post cited several reasons for the closure.

They said the center was collecting a lot of trash and contaminated recyclables. They also said the containers were being used by people outside of city limits.

The city council voted to have a fall cleanup day in place of the recycling center. No dates for that have been announced yet.