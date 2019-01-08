Clear

Recycling Center on ISU Campus sees an uptick in business

Indiana State University students are back on campus, and for some, that means back to recycling for some students.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 6:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University students are back on campus, and for some, that means back to recycling for some students.

The ISU Recycling Center has seen an uptick in business this year.

The convenience and location on campus have drawn students in.

We caught up with a student who recently started this year.

She told us they busy season won't stop her from recycling.

"Well, just being able to help the environment especially with all of the climate stuff that's going n. It's a small thing to do, but still an important step in helping the environment overall," student Alli Workman said.

The ISU Recycling Center is one of two services in Terre Haute...the other is the Solid Waste Management Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wind, wind, and more wind

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

Image

Catching up after holiday bills

Image

Teen vaping ordinance in Oblong

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

THN THS

Image

Don Morris announces run for Terre Haute City Council

Image

How is this warm weather impacting bugs?

Image

Brendan Kearns talks about the jail location progress

Image

On-campus recycling sees an uptick

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community