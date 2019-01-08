Recycling Center on ISU Campus sees an uptick in business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University students are back on campus, and for some, that means back to recycling for some students.

The ISU Recycling Center has seen an uptick in business this year.

The convenience and location on campus have drawn students in.

We caught up with a student who recently started this year.

She told us they busy season won't stop her from recycling.

"Well, just being able to help the environment especially with all of the climate stuff that's going n. It's a small thing to do, but still an important step in helping the environment overall," student Alli Workman said.

The ISU Recycling Center is one of two services in Terre Haute...the other is the Solid Waste Management Center.