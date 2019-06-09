Clear

Recreational marijuana plan to lead to more expungements

A plan to legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois will also allow those with low-level marijuana convictions to have their records expunged.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 9:31 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A plan to legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois will also allow those with low-level marijuana convictions to have their records expunged.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he will sign the proposal that will make Illinois the 11th state, along with the District of Columbia, to permit recreational marijuana use.

The Rockford Register Star reports state Sen. Heather Steans, a Chicago Democrat, said there are as many as 770,000 records on file in Illinois to be expunged.

People who were convicted for possession of under 30 grams of marijuana will be identified by state police and their records referred for a pardon and expungement. Those with conviction of 30 to 500 grams can seek petitions themselves.

Once signed, the law would go into effect next year.

___

Information from: Rockford Register Star,

http://www.rrstar.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/9/2019 4:40:46 PM (GMT -4:00)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Heather Good and Brady Harp

Image

Ceremony honors fallen first responders

Image

Attendance down at Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival

Image

Band of artists paint murals in Brazil

Image

Bee Ridge Congressional Church Construction

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

South Vermillion loses at semi-state

Image

National Best Friends Day!

Image

Fit Foodie Tri

Image

Monument to USS Indianapolis dedicated at Indiana Military Museum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp