Recreational activities resume at Robinson, Illinois City Park

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - In Robinson, Illinois, city parks and recreational activities are opening up for folks to enjoy.

This weekend, putt-putt and the batting cages in the city park opened.

Earlier this week, the pickelball and tennis courts opened up.

The parks department is taking steps to keep you safe.

Staff members will be wearing masks.

Social distancing will also be encouraged.

This means a limited number of golfers on the course at any time.

If you plan on hitting the batting cages, you should bring your own bat.

Residents said they're just glad to be back.

"They've been very positive. We've had very good comments. Glad to be outside. different activities, especailly the walking and the golf," said Mike Shimer.

Right now, the city pool remains closed until more guidelines come down from the state about when it can reopen.