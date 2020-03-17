Recreational Marijuana will not be sold within Marshall, Illinois city limits

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) -- Since January 1 recreational marijuana is legal in the state of Illinois. Tuesday, residents of Marshall, Illinois were set to vote on a referendum that would decide if recreational marijuana should be sold within city limits.

After numbers came down Tuesday night it has been decided that it will not be.

Here is the breakdown of those numbers.

Only 5 precincts voted on this referendum. With 985 people voting, 49.44% or 487 people voted for it, 50.56% or 498 people voted against it. Just an 11 vote difference.

Obviously, a very tight race there, but we should point out poll workers saw a slow day Tuesday. Only 39% of registered voters actually came out to vote.

When we were out at the polls Tuesday, many people said they did want this to go through. Some said it would bring more money to the city. Others said since it's already legal in the state they didn't see a problem.

“I think it's a good idea. I think it will bring in a lot of revenue for our small town and then that money can be put towards things that we need,” Sydni Scott, a Marshall resident said. “So, I think it's a good idea.”

“Some people don't want it. I've seen pros and cons and I don’t know which is best, but it's legalized now so I don't see any reason that they shouldn't have it,” Johnnie Hoggatt, a Marshall resident said.