Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Recreational Marijuana will not be sold within Marshall, Illinois city limits

People living in Marshall were able to vote on whether or not recreational marijuana could be sold or manufactured within city limits.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 10:14 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) -- Since January 1 recreational marijuana is legal in the state of Illinois. Tuesday, residents of Marshall, Illinois were set to vote on a referendum that would decide if recreational marijuana should be sold within city limits.

After numbers came down Tuesday night it has been decided that it will not be.

Here is the breakdown of those numbers.

Only 5 precincts voted on this referendum. With 985 people voting, 49.44% or 487 people voted for it, 50.56% or 498 people voted against it. Just an 11 vote difference. 

Obviously, a very tight race there, but we should point out poll workers saw a slow day Tuesday. Only 39% of registered voters actually came out to vote.

When we were out at the polls Tuesday, many people said they did want this to go through. Some said it would bring more money to the city. Others said since it's already legal in the state they didn't see a problem.

“I think it's a good idea. I think it will bring in a lot of revenue for our small town and then that money can be put towards things that we need,” Sydni Scott, a Marshall resident said. “So, I think it's a good idea.”

“Some people don't want it. I've seen pros and cons and I don’t know which is best, but it's legalized now so I don't see any reason that they shouldn't have it,” Johnnie Hoggatt, a Marshall resident said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Dollar General sets aside the first hour of the day to senior shopping

Image

Climbing Cafe offers a safe place for kids with day camp

Image

Illinois Election Night

Image

Election Day in Illinois

Image

COVID-19’s impact on your Mental Health

Image

Knox County Health Department's COVID-19 plans

Image

Vincennes City Hall and COVID-19

Image

Light House Mission offers carry-out to the public

Image

Have COVID-19 questions? Union Hospital has a phone number you can call

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man