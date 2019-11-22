'The largest mental health facilities we have in the country are jails...' Recovery program turns 20 years old

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- A Wabash Valley program that turns lives around celebrated 20 years on Friday.

It's called the Psychiatric Assertive Identification and Referral Program or PAIR.

The PAIR Program has helped over 800 people.

It's a collaboration with the Hamilton Center and the Terre Haute City Courts.

The program is available to people who've been criminally charged and who struggle with mental issues.

It lasts up to a year.

People get the right treatment they need like a therapist or a sober living facility.

Former judge David Bolk was present when the program started.

"The largest mental health facilities we have in the country are jails. The question then becomes can the community can figure out a solution to help folks help themselves. It addressed a need that I saw, " said Bolk.

The court drops the charges for many who complete the program.

Michael Reynolds completed the program last Nov.

"My life was a complete wreck. it really opened a door for me to think about a spiritual experience and with the educational variety, I found one," said Reynolds.

Reynolds now is the manager of the Truman House; the same house that helped him get back on his feet.