Recovery is now underway in Marshall after weekend storms

Many are working to clean up the city of Marshall after a horrible storm this past weekend. It's left some without homes.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)--It's all about recovering for the city of Marshall. 

After this past weekend, the city has a lot of damage. 

The fairgrounds, some businesses, and streets were hit the hardest. 

Dallas Brandon has been spending most of his weekend cleaning up what was left of his home.

It was destroyed by the weekend storms.

Brandon says it was the worst storm he's ever seen.

"I'd just got to sleep and all of a sudden a heard a bang then walked outside and saw all the destruction," said Brandon. 

Brandon saw a tree that had fallen through his roof.

He told News 10 he's happy everyone is safe and ok. 

"The logs were...massive. But the way the house was built, that's what saved us," said Brandon. 

City clean up crews began work early Monday. 

"Got a lot of work to do," said Robert Washburn. He works for the street and alley department in Marshall. 

"We started by the fairgrounds and now we're on the south end of town helping people on this end," said Washburn. 

Brandon said this storm was out of his control. 

He says it's easier to replace material things rather than loved ones.

"It's disappointing it's a setback, but you know, what's life without a challenge," said Brandon. 

Crews expect it will take at least a few weeks to get everything cleaned up. 

