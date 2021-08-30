Clear

Record numbers of COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana schools

Indiana schools reported more new COVID-19 cases last week than at any previous time during the pandemic as the state grapples with a surge in infections and hospitalizations spurred by the more contagious delta variant.

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 4:25 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools reported more new COVID-19 cases last week than at any previous time during the pandemic as the state grapples with a surge in infections and hospitalizations spurred by the more contagious delta variant.

More than 5,500 new cases were reported among Indiana students in Monday’s weekly update of the state’s coronavirus school dashboard. Although nearly 1,000 of those cases date back to earlier weeks, last week’s total was the most recorded since schools began reporting case counts a year ago.

The dashboard also reported 257 new cases among teachers and 355 new cases among other school staff employees.

Schools reported more than 1,300 cases among K-12 students on Aug. 23 alone, marking the highest one-day total reported by Indiana schools.

Still, the dashboard data doesn’t provide the full scope of virus spread within schools, state health commissioner Kristina Box said last week. More than 1,200 schools have not reported cases to the state’s dashboard — as mandated by law — since the start of the new academic year.

Box said state health officials are talking with the Indiana Department of Education to take further actions that compel schools to comply.

As Indiana continues to record the worst statewide COVID-19 positivity rate since last winter, Box largely attributed the the latest statewide surge to the start of the new school year.

Having students in school together and participating in extracurricular activities is driving many of the new cases, she said, increasing the need for students, teachers and staff to wear masks and get vaccinated if they’re eligible to help decrease transmission.

State officials estimate less than 10% of K-12 schools are doing COVID-19 testing, however, despite available resources from the Indiana Department of Health. Box said health officials are urging additional COVID-19 testing be offered in school settings, which could help reduce quarantines.

But even after the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine last week, just 52% of Indiana residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the state Health Department. Only 27.5% of the state’s 12- to 15-year-olds, and just under 38% of 16- to 19-year-olds have been fully vaccinated.

Replies to surveys conducted by IUPUI, the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Education in May and June found that fewer than half of parents in the state plan to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, according to preliminary results released Monday.

The survey also found that 13% of parents want to wait and see the effects of the vaccine before inoculating their child, while 42.2% said they will not vaccinate their child, or will do so only if required.

Several of the state’s largest school districts in the Indianapolis area began requiring masks for indoor areas after starting the school year without them, reacting to a growing number of COVID-19 infections among students.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he would continue his policy of allowing local officials to impose mask rules and other steps to stem the coronavirus spread even as several school boards have faced vocal — and sometimes misleading — opposition to such actions.

Box, too, maintained support for elected officials to make decisions about implementing restrictions and other mitigation measures, adding that the state continues to provide local leadership with recommendations on how to get out of the surge.

The state additionally recorded 2,916 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, following more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana last week.

The state Health Department’s latest report also showed that hospitals around the state were treating 2,221 patients for COVID-19 as of Sunday — the most since Jan. 21 and up more than five times for the state’s level of about 400 patients a day in early July.

Hospitals reported treating 587 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units, taking up nearly 27% of available ICU beds, compared with about 65 patients in 3% of ICU space in early July.

___

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Administrative law judge to oversee Lucy Luck's appeal for casino license

Image

Jury selection starts for Vigo County man accused of killing his brother

Image

62 hospitalized, 18 in ICU, and 15 on ventilators - Union Hospital brings back the medical tent as COVID-19 cases surge

Image

Indiana search and rescue team deploys to New Orleans

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

Image

USDA Meat recall

Image

Con-artists use QR codes for phishing

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Scattered showers and storms, warm. High: 86.

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1508005

Reported Deaths: 26322
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook58809910733
DuPage987801336
Will828131062
Lake729851038
Kane62933825
Winnebago36727532
Madison35558552
St. Clair33083543
McHenry31296302
Peoria24677351
Champaign23763172
Sangamon22288251
McLean20343197
Tazewell18636317
Rock Island16554332
Kankakee15523226
Kendall14375102
LaSalle13611265
Macon12601221
Vermilion11674162
Adams11424137
DeKalb10843124
Williamson9848140
Whiteside7492174
Boone723881
Jackson665771
Ogle659884
Grundy653680
Coles6473104
Clinton641894
Knox6081157
Franklin589384
Marion5740130
Macoupin561893
Henry555471
Jefferson5353126
Woodford522584
Livingston522094
Effingham511377
Stephenson509587
Randolph491391
Monroe484396
Morgan454794
Logan450268
Fulton444462
Lee436456
Christian435178
Montgomery418974
Bureau402286
Perry377066
Iroquois357369
Fayette346856
McDonough335053
Saline329760
Jersey303252
Douglas284236
Union277042
Crawford269627
Lawrence266729
Shelby258040
Pike233854
Bond228824
Cass227427
Wayne226654
Hancock224234
White216727
Richland215147
Clark214136
Carroll212737
Ford212152
Warren198751
Edgar196142
Clay193843
Jo Daviess193124
Washington190026
Johnson187319
Moultrie182529
Mason182149
Greene179935
Wabash176712
De Witt176230
Piatt172914
Mercer169234
Massac167642
Cumberland142520
Menard142512
Jasper131118
Marshall123119
Hamilton105717
Brown9607
Schuyler9017
Pulaski86410
Edwards80913
Stark71926
Scott6462
Gallatin6364
Alexander59311
Calhoun5902
Henderson58314
Putnam5154
Hardin49712
Pope4024
Unassigned1002432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 843700

Reported Deaths: 14373
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1156931862
Lake594651052
Allen47928714
Hamilton40241431
St. Joseph39019573
Elkhart30970479
Vanderburgh26766413
Tippecanoe25154237
Johnson21138401
Porter20402331
Hendricks19854329
Clark15596207
Madison15332357
Vigo14045262
Monroe13419184
LaPorte13210229
Delaware12190202
Howard12172249
Kosciusko10309127
Hancock9635154
Warrick9321161
Floyd9175192
Bartholomew9121159
Wayne8139205
Grant8040186
Morgan7769150
Boone7699107
Dubois6837119
Marshall6730118
Henry6682117
Dearborn663682
Noble657895
Cass6493114
Lawrence6073135
Jackson575078
Shelby565798
Huntington536786
Gibson5311100
Harrison529179
Montgomery509495
DeKalb505989
Clinton495959
Knox492892
Miami470775
Putnam464965
Whitley463648
Steuben448364
Jasper427658
Wabash421586
Jefferson404990
Adams401361
Ripley390671
White360755
Daviess3504102
Scott337759
Wells336481
Decatur332794
Clay331351
Greene330686
Posey320137
Fayette312967
Washington289143
LaGrange288473
Jennings287552
Spencer277731
Randolph270184
Fountain265252
Sullivan253446
Owen252261
Starke245860
Orange241057
Fulton231748
Jay225133
Carroll220724
Perry219942
Vermillion205445
Franklin195935
Rush193227
Tipton190551
Parke184218
Pike167335
Blackford147033
Pulaski136450
Newton128040
Crawford122618
Benton121715
Brown120144
Martin107515
Switzerland10169
Warren98915
Union82710
Ohio68311
Unassigned0437