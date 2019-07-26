Record number of volunteers for Serve the Valley event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – United Way’s annual Serve the Valley event kicked off today with a record number of volunteers.

800 people will serve the Wabash Valley throughout the two-day event.

According to Abby Desboro with United Way of the Wabash Valley, 55 projects are on this year’s agenda.

“We had people at the library working inside in the bookshelves,” Desboro said. “We built wheelchair ramps for those in need. We will have people tomorrow making bunk beds for children who don’t have beds.”

The ISU Community Garden is one location on this year’s list.

Garden Manager Patricia Weaver said she greatly appreciates the work of the volunteers.

“It brings tears to me,” Weaver said. “I know the amount of work it takes to do this. To have 20 eager bodies willing to help when they are not usually doing this type of work on a regular basis. They knock things out and it’s just overwhelmingly wonderful.”

United Way partnered with Terre Haute Ministries for this year’s event. This is the second year the event is split into two days to accommodate the growing number of volunteers and projects. The second service day will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. Maryland Community Church is hosting a free breakfast for volunteers at 7:30 a.m. at its 46 campus. Desboro said volunteers can still register online. The link to registration can be found here.