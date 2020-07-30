Clear

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll

The U.S. economy plunged by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter, and the coronavirus pandemic is still cutting a path of destruction, forcing millions out of work and shuttering businesses.

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 1:02 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy plunged by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter, and the coronavirus pandemic is still cutting a path of destruction, forcing millions out of work and shuttering businesses.

The economy’s stunning contraction in the April-June quarter came as the viral outbreak pushed already struggling businesses to close for a second time in many parts of the country, sending unemployment surging to nearly 15%. The government’s estimate Thursday of the second-quarter fall in the gross domestic product was the sharpest such drop on records dating to 1947. The previous worst quarterly contraction, a 10% drop, occurred in 1958 during the Eisenhower administration.

Soon after the government issued the bleak economic data, President Donald Trump diverted attention by suggesting a “delay” in the Nov. 3 presidential election, based on his unsubstantiated allegations that widespread mail-in voting will result in fraud. The dates of presidential elections are enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change.

So steep was the economic fall last quarter that most analysts expect the economy to produce a sharp bounce-back in the current July-September period. Yet with the rate of confirmed coronavirus cases having surged in a majority of states, more businesses being forced to pull back on reopenings and the Republican Senate proposing to scale back government aid to the unemployed, the economy could worsen in the months ahead.

In a sign of how weakened the job market remains, more than 1.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. It was the 19th straight week that more than 1 million people have applied for jobless aid. Before the coronavirus erupted in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never exceeded 700,000 in any one week, even during the Great Recession.

An additional 830,000 people applied for unemployment benefits under a new program that extends eligibility for the first time to self-employed and gig workers. All told, the government says roughly 30 million people are receiving some form of jobless aid, though that figure might be inflated by double-counting by some states.

The pain could soon intensify: A supplemental $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits is expiring, and Congress is squabbling about extending the aid, which will probably be done at some reduced level of payment.

Last quarter’s economic drop followed a 5% fall in the January-March quarter, during which the economy officially entered a recession triggered by the virus, ending an 11-year economic expansion, the longest on record in the United States.

The grim economic news deepened losses on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 300 points in late-morning trading.

The economic harm from the virus is extending well beyond the United States. On Thursday, Germany reported that its GDP tumbled 10.1% last quarter. It was the biggest such drop on records dating to 1970. And Mexico’s GDP sank 17.3% last quarter, also a record.

The U.S. contraction was driven by a deep pullback in consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of economic activity. Spending by consumers collapsed at a 34.6% annual rate as travel all but froze and shutdown orders forced many restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and other retail establishments to close.

The plunge in GDP “underscores the unprecedented hit to the economy from the pandemic,” said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. “We expect it will take years for that damage to be fully recovered.”

A resurgence of viral cases in the South and the West has forced many bars, restaurants, beauty salons and other businesses to close again or reduce occupancy. Between June 21 and July 19, for example, the proportion of Texas bars that were closed shot up from 25% to 73%. Likewise, 75% of California beauty shops were shuttered July 19, up from 40% just a week earlier, according to the data firm Womply.

And many states have imposed restrictions on visitors from states that have reported high level of virus cases, thereby hurting hotels, airlines and other industries that depend on travel.

Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said the job numbers were disheartening.

“A resurgence in virus cases has resulted in a pause or rollback of re-openings across states, and the pace of layoffs is likely to pick up just as expanded unemployment benefits are expiring,” Farooqi said. “The risk of temporary job losses becoming permanent is high from repeated closures of businesses. That could result in an even slower pace of recovery.”

The picture looks dim for many of the jobless. Since she was laid off by a tech industry nonprofit in mid-May, Miranda Meyerson has been trying to find another job and to sign up for unemployment benefits.

“It’s just incredibly frustrating and demoralizing,” she said. Potential employers seem to be delaying hiring decisions.

“Nobody gets back to you,” said Meyerson, 38. “You feel like there’s only so long you can submit (applications) into a void.’’

Meyerson and her partner had moved from New York to Oakland, California, in March, just as the virus began to spread rapidly across the United States. The move complicated her efforts, so far futile, to collect benefits from a swamped California unemployment benefits system.

“They’re obviously totally overwhelmed,” she said. “You can’t even get on the phone to talk to anybody.”

Many economists note that the economy can’t fully recover until the pandemic is defeated — a point stressed Wednesday at a news conference by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed chairman warned that the viral epidemic has been endangering a modest economic recovery and that as a result, the Fed plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero well into the future.

“A poorly managed health situation and depressed incomes means the economy risks a double-dip recession without urgent fiscal aid,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

“Fiscal aid is a must pass,” Daco said. “Without further fiscal assistance, many households across the country are going to be left without much of an income stream and will react by severely cutting back on spending.”

Daco said the expiration of the $600 in federal unemployment aid means that many households could suffer a loss of income in the range of 50% to 75%.

“The economy,” Daco said, “is going to be running on very little fuel at a point when the recovery has really stalled.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Showers Today
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Listen to what he taught us, don't let that die with him,' Local woman shares memories of John Lewi

Image

High School Students want more options to go back to school

Image

Man pleads guilty to 2017 DUI crash that killed former Parke County Sheriff & his wife

Image

One dead after Vigo County road rage dispute

Image

Thursday: Scattered showers, maybe a thundershower, cooler. High: 81°

Image

Don Smith Classic

Image

Wabash Valley Softball Summer League

Image

IHSA Return To Activity

Image

ISU Hoops Schedule

Image

Assistant grants available to Robinson businesses affected by COVID-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 176363

Reported Deaths: 7654
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1040014864
Lake11649439
DuPage11084508
Kane8884296
Will8260338
Winnebago3582121
St. Clair3340154
McHenry2783111
Madison197571
Kankakee163467
Rock Island147830
Champaign144218
Unassigned1297192
Kendall123222
Peoria110634
Sangamon87533
DeKalb79426
Boone71023
Jackson57219
McLean50415
LaSalle44218
Randolph4157
Macon40622
Ogle3635
Coles36120
Adams3511
Clinton31917
Stephenson3116
Tazewell3048
Whiteside29716
Williamson2805
Union27521
Grundy2595
Iroquois2407
Monroe23913
Knox2271
Vermilion1882
Cass18311
Henry1791
Warren1750
Jefferson16917
Morgan1675
Montgomery1326
Lee1312
Macoupin1223
Marion1220
McDonough12115
Franklin1070
Jo Daviess1061
Douglas1032
Perry941
Bureau912
Pulaski900
Christian894
Saline861
Livingston792
Woodford783
Effingham731
Logan700
Clark630
Jersey591
Mercer520
Washington520
Fayette513
Johnson510
Moultrie510
Jasper507
White500
Shelby461
Bond422
Gallatin410
Mason410
Menard400
Carroll393
Cumberland392
Lawrence390
Ford381
Alexander350
Piatt340
Wayne341
Massac320
Crawford300
Hancock271
De Witt260
Edgar260
Wabash260
Fulton240
Greene170
Marshall170
Hardin160
Schuyler150
Hamilton140
Brown130
Richland120
Pike110
Clay100
Edwards100
Henderson90
Pope70
Putnam70
Stark70
Calhoun60
Scott60
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 64299

Reported Deaths: 2932
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion14096714
Lake6821266
Elkhart442372
Allen3441155
St. Joseph289377
Hamilton2316103
Cass17329
Hendricks1673105
Johnson1586118
Vanderburgh15298
Porter110239
Tippecanoe101911
Clark96745
Madison78564
LaPorte77029
Kosciusko76911
Howard76363
Marshall72020
Bartholomew70247
Monroe63630
Floyd61844
Noble60828
Boone59845
Hancock58737
Dubois58110
Delaware57952
Jackson5344
LaGrange53110
Shelby49826
Grant47529
Warrick44629
Dearborn42327
Morgan40231
Vigo39310
Henry34818
White33210
Clinton3283
Montgomery32421
Lawrence30727
Decatur29032
Wayne2818
Harrison26622
Miami2382
Scott23310
Greene22934
Daviess22119
Putnam2128
DeKalb2074
Jennings19612
Gibson1893
Jasper1892
Steuben1893
Franklin1818
Ripley1797
Perry16512
Orange15824
Starke1526
Posey1500
Wabash1473
Jefferson1452
Whitley1406
Fayette1387
Fulton1251
Carroll1232
Knox1180
Wells1172
Huntington1163
Spencer1092
Newton10810
Randolph984
Washington961
Clay895
Tipton895
Rush794
Jay760
Adams731
Owen701
Pulaski691
Brown661
Sullivan661
Fountain582
Benton560
Blackford512
Martin420
Crawford400
Ohio403
Parke400
Switzerland380
Pike300
Union240
Vermillion240
Warren191
Unassigned0199