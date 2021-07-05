Record breaking travel weekend

MARSHALL, IL (WTHI) - The Fourth of July holiday is breaking travel records left and right. Triple AAA reports this Independence Day weekend saw the second-highest travel volume on record. Nearly 50 million people traveled this past weekend.

Larry Mitchell is just one of the millions of people traveling from state to state.

“I think it’s pretty wonderful people are getting out and about again,” he said.

Mitchell is traveling around the Midwest this summer. He says the Fourth of July was a very busy weekend on the highways, but he’s not the only one seeing the busy travel crowds.

“We’ve just been so busy,” Annie Reeves, a team member at Casey’s, said.

Reeves says the Fourth of July weekend was one of the busiest weekends the station has seen in a long time.

“We actually ran out of gas yesterday,” she said. “A lot of people get angry, but we do the best that we can.”

The holiday weekend may be ending, but that doesn’t mean the traveling is stopping. More Americans, like Mitchell, are still planning other leisure trips this summer.

“We are going to do the up and over trip up to Michigan, near Canada, and down the other side of the lake through Minnesota, Milwaukee,” he said. “We are also planning a Georgia trip.

Normally busy holiday weekends like this one sees a surge in accidents. The good news is Indiana State Police say it was a quiet weekend, and they didn’t see many crashes.