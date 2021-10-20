Record breaking pumpkin grown and on display in the Wabash Valley

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No need to adjust your computer monitor, that is a giant pumpkin. It sits in a barn at Lark Ranch.

Pictures don't do it justice. The large squash weighs in at 1,979 pounds. That is just shy of two tons.

The doctor to this Frankenstein is Freedom Indiana resident Tom Mobley. Mobley began growing these massive pumpkins just last year. It's a bit of a hobby.

Mobley tells News 10 he tried to grow two of these big guys this year. Only one made it.

To grow a pumpkin this big takes a lot of care and fertilizer. Mobley says special care is needed in the type of soil and the seed used. The pumpkin recently broke the previous Indiana state record.

Mobley then brought it to Lark Ranch.

Ranch manager Adam Lark says, "We've grown some big ones, like I said, we've seen some. But I have never seen anything like this. It was like, he was pulling it in on a trailer and it was almost like he had a minivan on the back of his car. I haven't ever seen anything like it."