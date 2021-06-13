Record Store Day celebrated as a new vinyl shop opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday, June 12th marks national record store day.

To celebrate the day, a grand opening happened in 12 Points area in downtown Terre Haute!

Record Store Day Arts and Music fest took place as the grand opening of the Local Vinyl.

The event took place from 12pm and lasted until 5pm.

Vinyl enthusiasts gathered and were able to enjoy a new record place locally.

Eleanor Jones, the store's owner, hopes that by opening this new shop in the Wabash Valley, people like herself and others who share her appreication of vinyl records, won't have to travel outside.

"I used to have to drive outside of the state if I wanted to get a record, but by doing this I can welcome others to come and enjoy, while also buying local." says Jones.

You can find the Local Vinyl in 12 Points.

The Local Vinyl will not only have music, live music and events, they will also host comedy nights!

Check out its Facebook page for future events.