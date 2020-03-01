Reckless driving leads to two vehicle accident

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man from Sullivan County is in jail Sunday night after police said he caused a car crash.

Indiana State Police said Timothy Stone drove between two cars traveling on U.S. 41 near County Road 1100 North.

Police said this caused a driver in one of the cars to drive off the road.

The vehicle rolled over and landed on it's roof.

Police said Stone's vehicle rolled over into the median and caught fire.

They said Stone was under the influence.

He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he is being held without bond for reckless driving.