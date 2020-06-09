Recession Officially Announced: Local Expert’s thoughts on Recovery

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Committee of Economic Research officially announced that the United States is in a recession. This is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economics professor at Indiana State University Dr. Bob Guell spoke to News 10 on why this recession is unlike any other in U.S. history.

The textbook definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative real growth.

Guell says, interestingly enough, we haven’t actually achieved that yet.

The National Bureau of Economic Research has a group of economists called the Business Cycle Dating Committee. They are the ones who make the designation of a current business cycle.

Where we are seems relatively obvious, given the state of the U.S. economy due to COVID-19, and Guell has no idea why the announcement came now.

What he does say is that this is the first time in many people’s lives that it’s very clear when a recession started. All prior recessions gradually happened—like from 2007 to 2009.

He says that’s what makes this time period one for the U.S. history books.

“We do need to understand that this is a new kind of recession,” Guell said, “This is one that we’ve never seen before where the bottom drops out all of a sudden.”

Guell says a dramatic and odd free fall of the economy like the one we’ve seen could lead to an relatively quick recovery.

Guell says the real question is how much will we recover and how quickly.

He says we are currently in the middle of a bounce recovery with the unemployment rate falling and more jobs are coming available. A portion of restaurant workers, barbershops and salons are returning to work and more people will continue to do so.

Guell says the kinds of businesses that you’ll see that will come back faster here in Wabash Valley will be able to accommodate social distancing easily—like banking, for instance. Those who can’t make those accommodations may continue to struggle.

Guell, however, foresees a steady recovery, barring anything odd happening related to the pandemic, here in the Wabash Valley.

“The businesses of the Valley, I think, will probably recover at or around the rate that other businesses in Indiana recover,” Guell concluded, “What will get us back to where we were depends on how apprehensive we are in spending money coming out of this.”

Guell says with four colleges in Terre Haute, and the Vigo County School Corporation being one of the area's largest employers, recovery will be heavily tied in education. However, there are still many unknowns and a lot remains to be seen as far as the pandemic is concerned.