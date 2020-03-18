Clear
'Really heartbreaking,' Students and staff at ISU respond to graduation cancellation

Monday, Indiana State University announced major changes to keep students and staff safe during the Coronavirus. As part of the precautions, the spring graduation ceremony was canceled.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 8:44 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Monday, Indiana State University announced major changes to keep students and staff safe during the Coronavirus.

As part of the precautions, the spring graduation ceremony was canceled.

The ceremony will now switch to a virtual platform, which means students will not get the chance to walk across the stage. 

In addition, ISU is asking that students leave campus by Saturday. 

Due to the conditions, News 10 was not able to do an in-person interview on the subject.

However, we did skype with Malynnda Johnson, an assistant professor of communications. 

She explained how hard it is to see her students step out of the classroom, but says it's the right call to keep everyone safe.

"I think everyone is doing the absolute best that they can and really trying to look out for not only the health of our students and our staff and our faculty but also the community of Terre Haute. We will never know if we overreacted, however, we will know for sure if we underreacted," Johnson said.

Sophomore Martha Aslip, feels differently about the cancellation.

"I feel so bad for all of the seniors that have worked so hard these four years, even more, to get to where they are and some of them are first-gen so their parents won't get to see them graduate which is really heartbreaking," Aslip explained.

ISU did mention that those who are graduating in the spring will have the opportunity to walk the stage in December. 

