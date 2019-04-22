Really Wet Weather

While it may be hard to understand, physics proves that our atmosphere actually acts like a fluid, with rising, falling, warm and cold currents. With this in mind, scientists have begun to think of the ocean as having its own sort of ‘weather’. Again, with areas of warm and cold water, just like in the air. The Scripps Institution of Oceanography is looking at how oceanic ‘weather’ might affect atmospheric weather. One good example is El Nino, which is spawned by ocean temperatures. Of course, we know El Nino affects weather patterns across the earth. So, as we further study weather ON earth, we may find important clues IN earth’s oceans.