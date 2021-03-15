Real Men Read celebrates 10-years

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Wabash Valley program is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Real Men Read involves local men and sends them into local schools to read to children.

One of those volunteers is Ron Hodge. He says the program is great in its simplicity.

This year the program is virtual because the men can't be in the classrooms with the kids.,

Hodge says even going virtual has its advantages because kids can learn there are good things about technology.

Most importantly, the program shows kids that adults care.

If you are interested in getting involved, reach out to the United Way.