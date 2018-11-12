Clear

'Real Lt. Dan' visits Parke County students for Veteran's Day Program

Logsdon served in the Vietnam War, a war many consider as one of the most controversial in history.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we say thank you to our local veterans, many are learning about the hard times and experiences local heroes endured.

That's with Monday morning's Veteran's Day Program at Rockville Elementary School.

Rockville and Parke Heritage students learned about military life through Army Veteran Jim Logsdon, also known as "The Real Lieutenant Dan". Logsdon was the inspiration behind the character in the Forrest Gump movie.

"Back when I came home, we were the bad guys," said Logsdon, "Patriotism just wasn't there, and that's the reason the Vietnam Vets are so close. Because we look at each other and we say 'Welcome home brother' because nobody else was welcoming us home."

Indiana Senator Phil Boots was also at Monday's program. Senator Boots also served in Vietnam. 

