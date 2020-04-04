Real Estate Industry adapts due to COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - We’ve reported on how all different kinds of businesses are adjusting during this coronavirus pandemic. Real estate agents come in contact with people all the time, and have had to adapt as well.

The coronavirus outbreak is impacting Wabash valley realtors and people buying and selling new homes.

When this whole pandemic began, Some people were in process of relocating for a new job. They’ve sold their house in another state, theyre moving here, and they have to have a place to live.

News 10 spoke with Natalie Green. She owns Century 21 Elite in Terre Haute. She talked about how realtors are finding new ways to work safely.

Green says, her agency is asking all agents to wear gloves and masks while they are out to keep essential business moving forward. Their office is Closed to the public.

When a closing happens, they sanitize the area and try to limit the people in the closing to one person at a time.

As far as showing houses, Green says they are leaving it up to each individual seller if they want people in their homes at this time or not. If they do, because they really need to sell right now, they are taking the necessary precautions. They are still showing homes and diligently Following CDC guidelines.

Green says, they are doing everything they can through digital and with as little contact as possible. They are being Innovative with technology to keep essential business moving forward and trying to be leaders in the community.

“We’re trying to really focus on service over sales right now because we know this is temporary. We know that although it’s very scary, this is a temporary situation and we’re going to move forward and get past this,” Green said, “So in the short term, we’re just focusing on what we can do to help our community out.”

Green talked about one way they are combating not being able to do open houses right now. They are doing virtual live open houses.

They are also putting all listings on the Home with Peg show that airs on Sundays at 11:30 AM on CBS. This is so people can see open houses on TV.