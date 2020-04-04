Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Real Estate Industry adapts due to COVID-19

We’ve reported on how all different kinds of businesses are adjusting during this coronavirus pandemic. Real estate agents come in contact with people all the time, and have had to adapt as well.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - We’ve reported on how all different kinds of businesses are adjusting during this coronavirus pandemic. Real estate agents come in contact with people all the time, and have had to adapt as well.

The coronavirus outbreak is impacting Wabash valley realtors and people buying and selling new homes.

When this whole pandemic began, Some people were in process of relocating for a new job. They’ve sold their house in another state, theyre moving here, and they have to have a place to live.

News 10 spoke with Natalie Green. She owns Century 21 Elite in Terre Haute. She talked about how realtors are finding new ways to work safely.

Green says, her agency is asking all agents to wear gloves and masks while they are out to keep essential business moving forward. Their office is Closed to the public.

When a closing happens, they sanitize the area and try to limit the people in the closing to one person at a time.

As far as showing houses, Green says they are leaving it up to each individual seller if they want people in their homes at this time or not. If they do, because they really need to sell right now, they are taking the necessary precautions. They are still showing homes and diligently Following CDC guidelines.

Green says, they are doing everything they can through digital and with as little contact as possible. They are being Innovative with technology to keep essential business moving forward and trying to be leaders in the community.

“We’re trying to really focus on service over sales right now because we know this is temporary. We know that although it’s very scary, this is a temporary situation and we’re going to move forward and get past this,” Green said, “So in the short term, we’re just focusing on what we can do to help our community out.”

Green talked about one way they are combating not being able to do open houses right now. They are doing virtual live open houses.

They are also putting all listings on the Home with Peg show that airs on Sundays at 11:30 AM on CBS. This is so people can see open houses on TV.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Tracking showers for the morning and afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Where Local Hospitals stand with PPE supply and how you can help

Image

'With one phone call, you're back at square one,' COVID-19 pandemic forces couples to postpone weddi

Image

Tornado Safe Place

Image

Local business donates a portion of sales to COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

Image

Sullivan Mayor talks about COVID-19

Image

The Bridge Church helps local students

Image

Indiana SNAP recipients will begin receiving maximum benefit amounts next week

Image

Menards banning children under age 16

Image

Union Hospital receives donation of 1,000 masks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus