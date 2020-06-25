Ready for an Indiana road trip? This new website will steer you in the right direction

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As Indiana reopens, you may be looking to take a road trip.

Visit Indiana is helping people plan their next adventure in the Hoosier state.

Their new road trip website is now active. It helps families plan trips in Indiana.

The site offers suggested road trips, including what to do, where to eat, and where you can rest after a day of fun.

You can add stops along the way. After that, you can download and print your itinerary.

It will include information about your stops...like phone numbers for businesses.

Visit Indiana will monitor the state's reopening plan and will update the website as necessary.