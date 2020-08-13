Reading books, watching movies, and playing video games can help you pass the time during COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- One Terre Haute store says business is booming. Due to the pandemic and people having more time on their hands than normal. You may be watching movies, reading, or playing video games.

The store Books, DVD’s Games has been serving people in the community and assisting with their gaming, movie, or reading needs since 1979.

They said the reason they believe more people are coming in is that they are finding ways to pass the time in quarantine.

We spoke with the owner of the store’s nephew today to talk about how business is. Don Padgett, the nephew says his uncle wants to make sure they are giving customers the best opportunity to pass the time inside.

But he says the store isn’t focused on just making revenue. Padgett says, ”You know, it’s not really even about the money. It’s you know, about making everybody happy. Just, you know, seeing our customers walk in and walk out happy.”

The main goal of the store is to keep you healthy and happy.

Now, with the pandemic, many people have turned to video games as a way to pass the time.

Peterson Kerlegrand is a student-athlete who plays football at Indiana State University. He has been in Terre Haute all summer just waiting for football and classes to start.

He said he's been passing the time by playing video games. Kerlegrand says he plays six to eight hours of games a day.

He says other than sleeping and eating, video games are the best way for him to pass the time.

While he may not be able to see his friends in person, Kerlegrand says video games help him connect to them. He says, ”So getting on there and having a good time, I’d say can make up for a lot of the lost time that we had missed out on.”