TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some News 10 staffers celebrated 'Read Across America Week' on Friday.
Jordan Kudisch, Richard Solomon, Mike Latta, and Jon Swaner read to 2nd graders at Davis Park Elementary School to encourage the kids to grab a book and read.
Guest readers could be found in every one of their classrooms on Friday.
School leaders say in a world filled with technology - a day like this reminds kids that reading is fun.
"Even though reading on Kindles and phones and everything is just as valuable...but to actually get those books in their hands, a lot of people do say reading is boring. Kids think that reading is boring. So we try to teach them lots of different way and things to do that make it more fun for them," Melissa Schnider, from Davis Park told us.
Related Content
- 'Read Across America' encourages kids to pick up a good book
- Book sale encourages more reading in the community
- Free books delivered to kids
- Kids learn about magic of reading
- 'Give a Book' program works to help children enjoy reading
- Kids encouraged to make messes in 'Messy Science' summer camp
- Teachers encourage kids to enter the STEM fields
- Local schools take part in Read Across America!
- Local kids took to their forts for reading program
- Kids learn to read with the help of therapy dogs