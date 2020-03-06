'Read Across America' encourages kids to pick up a good book

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some News 10 staffers celebrated 'Read Across America Week' on Friday.

Jordan Kudisch, Richard Solomon, Mike Latta, and Jon Swaner read to 2nd graders at Davis Park Elementary School to encourage the kids to grab a book and read.

Guest readers could be found in every one of their classrooms on Friday.

School leaders say in a world filled with technology - a day like this reminds kids that reading is fun.

"Even though reading on Kindles and phones and everything is just as valuable...but to actually get those books in their hands, a lot of people do say reading is boring. Kids think that reading is boring. So we try to teach them lots of different way and things to do that make it more fun for them," Melissa Schnider, from Davis Park told us.