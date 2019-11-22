'Reach inside your heart and give what you can,' An annual event dedicated to giving back to children in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- While many kids look forward to gifts Christmas morning, that's not the case for every child.

You can help be the reason to smile by participating in Bikes for Tykes! The annual event provides a bike and helmet for kids in need.

Friday we are teaming up with Chances and Services for Youth to host a donation drive.

Here's how it works.

CASY is asking for an $85 dollar donation. With the donation both a bike, a helmet will be provided for children in need.

A bike not only brings fun to the equation.. but also increases self-esteem and fights childhood obesity.

News 10 spoke with Brittany Earl, the community development director for CASY.

She tells us their goal is to help these children feel excitement waking up Christmas morning knowing there's a gift under the tree.

"It would be heartbreaking to wake up Christmas morning and for any kid to look at the Christmas tree and not find a single present. We have kids who have to go through that so our goal is to make sure that every kid has a memory of waking up Christmas morning and finding a bicycle under the Christmas tree," said Earl.

Even if you're unable to donate the entire amount, every penny counts.

"Reach inside your heart, pull at your heartstrings, reach inside your pocket and just give what you can," Earl shared. "The goal is $85 a bicycle but every dollar counts and we always appreciate that.

If you're unable to donate at our studios, 800 Ohio Street, you can visit other locations or donate online.

For more information, click here.