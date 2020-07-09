Reach Services receives donation to help area homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley organization just made a big contribution in the fight against homelessness.

100 Women Who Care Vigo County donated more than $11,000 to Reach Services.

Reach Services will use the money for the Pathways Day Center. It is a daytime center for people with nowhere else to go.

With this donation, the Pathways Center will be able to offer help to people writing resumes and looking for work. It will also be a safe place to do laundry and receive mail.

The center opens in the fall.