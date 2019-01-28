Reach Services opens their doors to give area homeless a place to sleep in extreme cold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community organizations are reaching out to keep people safe in the cold weather.
Reach Services in Terre Haute is opening its doors as a warming center this week.
The goal is to give area homeless a place to go.
The shelter will be open from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.
That starts on Monday.
Reach Services is located on Hulman Street in Terre Haute.
