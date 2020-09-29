Reach Services helps the homeless amid COVID-19 Pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Reach Services in Terre Haute says homelessness has increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Earlier in September, News 10 reported about how the organization received funding to help. Reach Services spoke with News 10 for an update on how the project is going thus far.

Reach Services received money through the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. Lead Case Manager Jesica Rohrkaste says the mission with this funding was to directly find housing for the homeless.

Rohrkaste says they are utilizing that money daily. They are getting, as she says, a “massive” amount of phone calls from people in need of help.

She says Reach Services has partnered with private landlords and multiple property management teams. They use the funding to cover housing costs for people who are in need. They also help them find a place to stay. Rohrkaste says they are helping three people move in this week alone.

She says being able to help is extremely rewarding, especially as the weather gets colder.

“It feels amazing knowing that we are able to help these people that wouldn’t have gotten the help otherwise,” Rohrkaste said, “Thanks to the United Way, the Mayor, and the city we are able to help these people immediately. I mean it’s just the best feeling to go home and tell my kids that we saved people today. We may have saved lives.”

If they run into issues with a person’s health records or someone that has symptoms of COVID-19, Reach Services makes sure that they get the help they need from a doctor or a different agency around the area. Rohrkaste says overall, this project has gone very well so far.

“The need has increased so much just because of COVID-19 alone. I mean regularly we have tons of people that call but because of COVID-19, you can hear the fear in people’s voices that they don’t have a place to go and they don’t know what to do,” Rohrkaste explained, “It’s just been great knowing that all these extra people are getting the help that they need.”

Rohrkaste explained how you at home can help even more people moving forward.

“Anybody can help and everyone deserves a nice place to stay,” Rohrkaste concluded, “If you know someone or you see someone that’s homeless that is needing help, please make sure you tell them, ‘hey, Reach Services has this program. You should call them. I know you can get help.’ Call us for them if you need to. I mean anybody in this community can help once they see someone in need.”

Rohrkaste says when they give these people a home; they typically don’t have many possessions. Being so, you can also help by donating furniture to Reach Services.