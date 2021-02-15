Reach Services continues to need your help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI-TV) - Many shelters in the Wabash Valley have been opening up doors for those who need it.

News 10 reached out Saturday to Reach Services to see how they have been doing. It has been a week since they have opened up their shelter at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Terre Haute. We asked them if they needed further assistance or donations from the community.

They said they have seen a tremendous amount of support. However, they need monetary donations. This is because they need items that people just can't donate.

If you want to send a monetary donation, here's how:

You can send Reach Services money, by mail, to their main headquarters located at 1400 Hulman Street in Terre Haute. Or, you can just take the donation directly to the headquarters.

You can also donate through their website at reachservices.care. There is a donate tab on the home page.