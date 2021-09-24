ReThink Inc.'s Replay Runway is already sold out - but here's how you can still help the organization

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - ReThink's Replay Runway is sold out.

On Saturday, 13 local celebrities will hit the runway at ReThink headquarters in Terre Haute to show off their outfits made from waste materials.

The models will compete in a fashion show for the title of Green Queen or Queen.

You at home can play a role in the fundraising event. You can jump online and vote for your favorite model (News 10's Susan Dinkel!) by making a donation to the organization.

For your vote to count, you have to submit your donation by 5 pm Saturday.

All of the money raised will support several local programs, like ReThink's plastic upcycling, the zero-waste store, composting, and gardening.

Our very own Susan Dinkel is one of the models in the show! Click here to help her win, and make a donation!