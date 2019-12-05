ReThink Inc. receives $1,000 donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Environmental Protection Agency says 75 percent of the trash we generate is recyclable. Yet only about one third is recycled.
It's a cause ReTHink Inc. In Terre Haute is dedicated to.
On Thursday it received a little help in that goal.
Terre Haute Savings Bank presented the organization with 1-thousand dollars.
Officials with ReTHink Inc. say they plan to put that money to good use.
Terre Haute Savings Bank dedicated this week to giving back.
That's because the business is celebrating 150 years in this community.
