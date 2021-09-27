ReTHink Inc. passes its green goal with Replay Runway event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The event was sold out, and the financial goal was surpassed for Saturday night's Replay Runway event in Terre Haute.

More than $35,000 was raised for ReTHink Inc.'s fashion show.

News 10's Susan Dinkel was one of 13 local celebrities that participated.

The models were challenged with two things - make their outfits from solid waste materials and raise money for ReTHink.

The show was held outside of ReTHink's headquarters on north 13th Street.

There were two crowns up for grabs. One was for the best outfit creation - that honor went to Pooja Thakkar.

The other crown was for most money raised for ReTHink. That one went to Susan Dinkel! Susie's outfit was called the 'Funky Flamingo."

All of the money raised will support several local programs, like ReTHink's plastic upcycling, the Zero Waste Store, composting, and gardening.

The fundraising goal was $30,000. On Monday, we learned they passed that goal by around $5,000, raising a total of $35,045.

To learn more about ReTHink Inc., check out this link.