ReTHink Inc meets goal in shoe donation event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - ReTHink Inc. spent their Saturday loading up a truck of donated shoes.

This is part of ReTHink's 'Shoe Drive'.

The drive began January 7, 2021 and ended Friday, March 19, 2021.

The goal was to collect new and gently used shoes and donate them to a national organization to help distribute them to those in need.

In return, ReTHink Inc would get money based on how many shoes have been collected. This will be used to help the creative store with future projects.

Saturday morning staff hauled away 92 bags filled of shoes, just shy of their personal goal of 100.

To learn more about this shoe drive and how you can help go tohttps://funds2orgs.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI8r_DnovA7wIVso1bCh2TaA-iEAAYASAAEgIDlPD_BwE