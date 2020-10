TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - ReTHink Inc. hosted their fifth annual Replay Runway Virtually this year.

This is a fundraiser where some local celebrities make an outfit out of recycled materials. All donations go towards helping ReTHink throughout the year.

Ten models made their creative outfits this year. You can go on their website right here and vote for your favorite, while also donating.

The winner is crowned the Green King or Queen for the entire year.