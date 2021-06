TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids interested in making videos could have a chance to win $100 this summer.

ReTHink Inc is challenging kids to create a commercial for their products. The competition is open for kids in 5th through 12th grade.

They will have to create an ad for shampoo bars or laundry powder.

ReTHink says they hope it inspires kids to use more sustainable options. Learn more about the contest here.