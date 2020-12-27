ReTHink INC to hold a Shoe Fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - ReTHink INC. is hosting a shoe fundraiser in the new year, and it starts with you.

Starting January 7, 2021, ReTHink INC will be collecting new and gently used shoes. This drive will last about two months.

As for the shoes, they will be sent off to a national organization to be distributed to those who are in need.

ReTHink INC will then get money based on how many shoes are collected and will be used to help the creative store.

This is another great way of emptying out the closet of shoes that you don't wear or haven't worn. It is another plus insetad of returning a gift of shoes, you could donate them to ReTHink INK to help them in their shoe drive.

For more information on this drive click here.